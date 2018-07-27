Mission: Impossible Fallout box office prediction: The Tom Cruise film will earn Rs 10 crore on Day 1

Mission: Impossible Fallout box office prediction: The Tom Cruise film will lead the weekend at the ticket counters. Mission: Impossible Fallout box office prediction: The Tom Cruise film will lead the weekend at the ticket counters.

The sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise Mission: Impossible – Fallout is releasing in India today. The film which has been tagged as the best of the action franchise by the foreign media is expected to have a good opening in the Indian market as well. Trade analyst Girish Johar believes that the Tom Cruise starrer will be one of the top three Hollywood openers in India after Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool.

He told indianexpress.com, “Releasing in more than 1300 screens, the film is expected to open with Rs 10 crore collection and it might also lead this weekend at the ticket counters.” Explaining the huge expectations from the Hollywood franchise, he added, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout has got fabulous reviews in the West. Everyone has gone ahead to call the film one the best MI film. The pre-release buzz around the movie is quite high.” Going by Johar’s word, the film will overpower the Bollywood release of the week Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The popularity of the franchise film can be credited to its honest-to-god stunt work. Stunt work in Mission: Impossible is one of the most well-known things about it. Almost every film is promoted with an awesome, death-defying stunt that Tom Cruise performs himself. In the sixth part of the Christopher McQuarrie directorial, Cruise will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he is trying to avert the danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

Talking about the movie, Cruise had earlier said in a statement, “You’re going to see characters brought back and storylines brought to a conclusion. At the beginning of the film, the book The Odyssey was chosen for a very specific reason. The journey my character, Ethan Hunt, and his team go through is inspired by The Odyssey and reflective of that story. It’s an epic personal tale, and there are enormous emotional stakes for the characters.”

Apart from Cruise, the Impossible Mission Force team comprises of Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and familiar allies like Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. The movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

