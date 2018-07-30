Mission Impossible Fallout box office collection Day 3: Tom Cruise film to earn Rs 35 crore in the opening weekend

Mission Impossbile Fallout box office collection Day 3: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt. Mission Impossbile Fallout box office collection Day 3: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible series, is just the latest Hollywood tentpole to overshadow concurrent Bollywood releases in their home market. Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that the Tom Cruise actioner will earn about Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend.

Fallout reunites series regulars like Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin and introduces Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct after Rogue Nation and is the first director to direct two films in the franchise.

Cruise’s IMF operative Ethan Hunt is once again on a world-saving trip. The film is the culmination of the three film Syndicate arc that began with Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout received highly positive reviews. It holds a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer called Fallout the best movie in the franchise. In her 4 star review, she wrote, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout released with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. It also faces competition from holdovers like Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

