Mission Impossible Fallout box office collection Day 5: This Tom Cruise film is breaking records

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is scaling new heights all over the world in terms of its box office performance, and India is no exception. The sixth iteration in the franchise, Fallout, has earned Rs 56.13 crore at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. In its home market, it had the franchise’s best opening of 61.5 million dollars.

Tom Cruise once again takes up the mantle of IMF (Impossible Mission Force) operative Ethan Hunt to take on the international terrorist organisation, the Syndicate. Apart from Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin also return from the previous films. Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett are joining the franchise from this film.

Fallout received one of the best reviews for any action film in history. It has a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, which is equal to 2015 film, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron that is considered by many the best action movie of all time.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer called Fallout the best movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise. She wrote, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

Among the box office records Fallout broke in India include – biggest Mission: Impossible movie opening day and weekend, biggest Tom Cruise movie opening day and weekend and the second biggest Hollywood movie opening day this year.

