Mission Impossible Fallout box office collection Day 4: Tom Cruise film soaring high

Tom Cruise actioner Mission: Impossible – Fallout has had a superb opening weekend at the Indian box office. It grossed Rs 37 crore over the course of 3 days. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Fallout is the sixth iteration in the 22 year old Mission: Impossible franchise and sends Cruise’s IMF operative Ethan Hunt once again on a world saving trip. The film is the culmination of the three film Syndicate arc that began with Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin also return from the previous movies while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Basset are joining the franchise with Fallout. Fallout is another of those Hollywood movies that are eating the contemporary Bollywood releases for breakfast.

The film received a highly positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. In her 4 star review, she noted, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

The film has an unbelievable 98% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

Globally too, this action film is making waves. It had the franchise’s best opening of 61.5 million dollars in its domestic market.

