Mission Impossible Fallout box office collection Day 2: Tom Cruise film beats Bollywood counterparts

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the latest iteration in the long-running spy franchise. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, an IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent, who is frequently called upon to save the world. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Fallout sees the return of other franchise regulars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Basset are joining the franchise with Fallout.

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ethan Hunt is once again on a quest to save the world. The film completes the three film arc that began with Ghost Protocol and the Syndicate, an international terror network, is the enemy. Henry Cavill plays the CIA agent tasked to keep an eye out on Ethan Hunt and to eliminate him should he go rogue.

In India, Hollywood movies have traditionally played second fiddle to their Bollywood counterparts. But this year there has been a shift. Big Hollywood movies are bringing more people to the theatres than the concurrently releasing Bollywood movies. Hollywood studios are quickly cashing on to this change by hiring Indian film industry talent to dub in local languages (apart from Hindi, more and more movies are releasing in Tamil and Telugu). Whether all this is because of a drop in the quality of Bollywood movies or a rise in big Hollywood franchises or there is some other reason is debatable.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer called Fallout the best Mission: Impossible movie yet (and isn’t that saying something?). She wrote, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

