Mission Impossible Fallout box office collection Day 1: Tom Cruise film to open well

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible – Fallout seems to have had a rocking start to its Indian theatrical run. Released on Friday, Fallout is the sixth iteration in the 22 year old franchise and sends Cruise’s IMF operative Ethan Hunt once again on a world saving trip. The film is the culmination of the three film Syndicate arc that began with Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin also return from the previous movies while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Basset are joining the franchise with Fallout. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Mission accomplished… Hollywood scores yet again… #MissionImpossibleFallout opens BIGGER and BETTER than Hindi releases… Also makes a dent in the biz of holdover titles… #MI6 #MissionImpossible.”

Fallout is just the latest in the series of Hollywood films this year that have performed as good as and often beaten their Bollywood counterparts. Infinity War crossed the Rs 200 crore mark earlier this year, which was unheard for Hollywood cinema in India. One reason for Hollywood’s inroads in India is that American studios are hiring big names in Indian film industry to dub for major characters in Hollywood movies. With all this success, Hollywood studios are going to get only more aggressive in their promotion and marketing.

Mission accomplished… Hollywood scores yet again… #MissionImpossibleFallout opens BIGGER and BETTER than Hindi releases… Also makes a dent in the biz of holdover titles… #MI6 #MissionImpossible — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer called Fallout the best Mission: Impossivle movie yet (and isn’t that saying something?). She wrote, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

