Mission Impossible Fallout scores franchise’s best opening

In India, too, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is eyeing an opening weekend of Rs 35 crore. In India, too, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is eyeing an opening weekend of Rs 35 crore.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the latest film in the action series Mission: Impossible, has earned 61.5 million dollars in the US in the opening weekend, making it the biggest opener in the franchise. The figures are according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. Globally, it has earned 153.50 million dollars.

In India, too, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is eyeing an opening weekend of Rs 35 crore. The film holds an incredible 98% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

In this Christopher McQuarrie film, Ethan Hunt is once again tasked to save the world and the Syndicate arc that began with Ghost Protocol (the fourth film in the franchise) ends with this film. Apart from the regulars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin, Fallout sees the entry of Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett in the franchise.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Fallout a positive review. Giving it four stars, she wrote, “In a summer season now full of a guaranteed superhero film, at the very least, getting that right is not a mean achievement. Hunt does everything here — shootouts in tunnels, car chases, bike runs, building jumps, helicopter parachuting, copter clashes, cliff climbs, the ever-present mask tricks, and even his famous, famous running streaks across landscapes. Nothing, nothing, seems stale. On the contrary, you may have to take care of your pounding heart a bit through a finale that McQuarrie ratchets up and up, and still concludes satisfyingly.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd