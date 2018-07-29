Mission Impossible Fallout actor Ving Rhames says police held him at gunpoint in his own home

Ving Rhames can currently be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Ving Rhames can currently be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Ving Rhames, who can currently be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, has said that he was held at gunpoint in his own home after one of his neighbours reported on a 911 call that a “large black man” had broken in.

Rhames was answering a question about his experiences of racism. “I’m sure you hear about all the reports of black men being attacked by police,” Clay Cane, host of The Clay Cane show on SiriusXM Urban View, said. “You are a big star, but how does racism show itself in your life?”

“I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9mm [handgun]. They say, ‘Put up your hands’,” Rhames replied.

Rhames added that the police chief later recognised him and apologised. “He said it was a mistake and apologized. My problem is, and I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?” he said.

Rhames also said that the neighbour denied that he had called 911. “Myself, the sergeant and one other officer, we went over to that house, which was across the street from my place, and the person denied it,” he said. “Here I am in my own home, alone in some basketball shorts. Just because someone called and said a large black man is breaking in, when I opened up the wooden door a 9mm is pointed at me.”

Ving Rhames plays the role of Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible series and has appeared in every film of the franchise.

