Monday, May 23, 2022
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer: Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is back with some awe-inspiring stunts. Watch video

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 14, 2023. Part Two will hit the big screen on June 28, 2024.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 8:13:25 pm
tom cruiseTom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in new MI7 trailer.

The first trailer of Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is out, and the Tom Cruise-starrer offers mind-bending and awe-inspiring action sequences.

While one part of the clip shows a part of a train going off the rails into the deep end, in another bit towards the end, we see our hero jumping off a cliff whilst riding his motorbike. Basically, Ethan Hunt is back on a new, and a seemingly more dangerous mission.

Interestingly, barring the initial scene, no other part of the two-minute trailer features any dialogue. Instead, the audience is taken on a solely visual journey with quick cuts. While recurring characters like Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson make an appearance, we are introduced to a newer breed of talented artistes like Hayley Atwell, Indira Varma and Pom Klementieff.

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie had finished production on MI7 in September last year, and are reportedly now filming the eight installment of the franchise.

Will Smith appears on David Letterman's show post Oscar controversy, opens up about feeling like a 'coward': 'Saw my father beat my mother…'

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 14, 2023. Part Two will hit the big screen on June 28, 2024.

