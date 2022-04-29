Mission Impossible 7 trailer screened at CinemaCon, the Tom Cruise-starrer gets its official title

The seventh film in the Tom Cruise-starrer action spy Mission: Impossible franchise finally has a title. Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the franchise, revealed the title during its presentation at CinemaCon. The film is called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film will bring back the franchise’s hero Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his allies as they face a new enemy who is endangering the world. The title indicates there will be a new saga after the Syndicate arc that ended with Fallout.

Footage from the film was also screened during the presentation. As per reports, it showed Cruise performing death-defying stunts as is expected from him in Mission: Impossible movies. Variety reported that he dived off a cliff while riding a motorcycle and was seen falling into an abyss.

Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the last two films in the franchise, returns for Dead Reckoning Part One.

The franchise has been super-successful, both critically and commercially. One of the reasons the franchise is so popular is the elaborate action sequences that involve actual stunt work from Cruise and others and also practical effects instead of CGI.

Fallout starred Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin who reprised their roles from previous movies. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby joined the franchise with Fallout.

Fallout received one of the best reviews for any action film in history. It has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is equal to 2015 film, George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The critical consensus read, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”