scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Misha Green to direct Tomb Raider 2

Tomb Raider 2, a sequel to Alicia Vikander's 2018 action-adventure movie, will mark Misha Green's feature directorial debut.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 26, 2021 2:29:51 pm
Misha GreenMisha Green is best known for creating and directing Lovecraft Country, the breakout HBO series. (Photo: Twitter/MishaGreen)

MGM has hired Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green to helm the sequel to Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider 2.

The movie, a sequel to Vikander’s 2018 action-adventure movie, will mark Green’s feature directorial debut, reported Variety. Green will also pen the film’s script.

Vikander had played the role of protagonist Lara Croft in the Roar Uthaug-directed first part.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The movie, penned by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet, raked in over USD 270 million at the global box office. Tomb Raider 2 will be produced by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Green is best known for creating and directing Lovecraft Country, the breakout HBO series that stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and Michael Kenneth Williams. Her other credits include Netflix’s The Mother and WGN’s Underground.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood celebrities republic day
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre and others celebrate 72nd Republic Day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement