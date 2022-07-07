Mindy Kaling reveals new details about Priyanka Chopra’s character in upcoming wedding-themed comedy, teases ‘fun dynamic’

Actor-writer-producer-director Mindy Kaling revealed more details about her upcoming romantic comedy film with fellow multi-hyphenate Priyanka Chopra. The two are collaborating on the film, which was initially described by Deadline as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Of course, the movie won’t be centred around Greek characters, but South Asians instead. In a new interview with Forbes, Mindy Kaling said that Priyanka will play a Punjabi Indian from India in the film, while she will play an Indian American Bengali woman from the East Coast.

She said that she strives to highlight the cultural differences even within larger cultures through the shows that she’s producing currently — Never Have I Ever, for Netflix, and The Sex Lives of College Girls, on HBO Max. “On our show, we’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith,” she said.

Mindy added, “Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference? I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together.”

News about the upcoming film was first broken in 2019. Priyanka had shared an Instagram post announcing the collaboration, writing in her caption, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

Priyanka has a host of international projects lined up. She will play the lead in Prime Video’s Citadel, and in the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me. She has also been cast opposite Anthony Mackie in Ending Things, and was supposed to star alongside Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking, but that project appears to be stalled. Additionally, she’s working on a Ma Anand Sheela biopic with director Barry Levinson, and has signed on to star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, her Bollywood comeback film.