Mindy Kaling not involved with Ms Marvel adaptation

Mindy Kaling had earlier hinted about her involvement in a potential Ms Marvel adaptation. But the actor recently clarified that she is not in any way involved with any film or TV show on the character and does not know if one is in development.

Kaling took to Twitter and shared, “Hi everyone, I love Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any tv or film adaptation! Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge😍.”

She had told MTV News earlier, “I think the people I’ve spoken to Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her.”

.@mindykaling on the conversations she’s had with @MarvelStudios about #MsMarvel, and who she thinks she portray the Pakistani American superhero: “I feel it might need to be an unknown” pic.twitter.com/kySV3gxgec — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 9, 2019

Though there have been various Ms Marvel in Marvel Comics — including Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers who was Ms Marvel before she adopted the mantle of Captain Marvel– Marvel will adapt the Kamala Khan version of the character.

Kamala, created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, is the first Muslim Marvel superhero. She is a teenage Pakistani American from Jersey City, New Jersey. She has shapeshifting abilities and took up the title of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers, her idol, became Captain Marvel.

That there will be a Ms Marvel adaptation was confirmed by none other than Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. In an interview with the BBC, he said, “Ms. Marvel… is definitely sort of in the works.” He also clarified that he means the Kamala Khan version of the character.

Mindy Kaling will next be seen alongside Emma Thompson in Late Night.