Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff joins the fourth Matrix film?

Jonathan Groff may be a part of The Matrix 4. Jonathan Groff may be a part of The Matrix 4.

Jonathan Groff is the latest entrant to The Matrix 4, according to Collider. The role of the actor, who is known for the Netflix series Mindhunters and the Disney animated movie franchie Frozen, is currently under wraps.

The fourth film in the Matrix franchise is being developed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski. The news was shared by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who had worked as a stunt coordinator with the Wachowskis, including the Matrix trilogy.

Stahelski told Yahoo Movies UK in May this year, “I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved. And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

The Matrix 4 brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. It also adds Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris to the franchise.

The original film, released in 1999, is considered to be one of the best and most influential science-fiction movies of all time. It depicted a near-future in which it is revealed to Reeves’ Neo that the world is actually a simulated reality created by hyper-intelligent machines to fool humans while using their actual bodies as a source of energy.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd