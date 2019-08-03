Warner Bros told Milo Ventimiglia that he was ‘too old’ to play Batman

Actor Milo Ventimiglia has revealed Warner Bros did not cast him in the role of Batman because the studio felt he was “too old” to play the caped crusader.

After Ben Affleck’s decision to quit the role, Ventimiglia, 42, auditioned for the part which ultimately went to Robert Pattinson.

‘Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Bros didn’t. They were looking for a new Batman and they said, ‘Ventimiglia, you’re too old.’ That’s OK, it doesn’t matter. I’m kind of busy, it’s Ok,” the This Is Us star said on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast.

Ventimiglia said he has no plans in near future to audition for another superhero part because he is enjoying playing real-life heroes.

”The superhero world? Maybe I’m just playing real-life superheroes right now. Jack Pearson, Denny Swift. They’re real attainable superheroes, that are out there in the open representing good guys and good fathers,” he added.

Pattinson will make his debut as the DC superhero with The Batman, which is slated for release in 2021.