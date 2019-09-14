Milla Jovovich’s stunt double on Resident Evil The Final Chapter sues producers

Olivia Jackson, the stunt double for Milla Jovovich on Resident Evil The Final Chapter, has slapped a lawsuit on the film’s producers over an alleged injury she suffered on the set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the lawsuit, she says she was supposed to shoot a fight scene but then she was asked to perform “dangerous and technically complex motorcycle scene in adverse weather”.

The scene had her moving speedily towards the camera which was supposed to be lifted by a crane. But the operator failed to lift it in time, and she slammed into the camera, “slicing through the bone of her forearm and tearing the flesh off her cheek, leaving her teeth exposed.”

The complaint states, “Had such facts been known to Plaintiff, she never would have agreed to perform The Final Chapter, or alternatively, would have secured additional insurance on her own. She had already secured the role of stunt double for a leading cast member in Wonder Woman, and didn’t need the work.”

The complaint further says that the company isn’t too concerned about the stuntmen and stuntwomen working on the film. A stuntman Ricardo Cornelius was killed on the movie, and several were injured in a previous film in the franchise.