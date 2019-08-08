Milla Jovovich pregnant with third child

Actor Milla Jovovich on Thursday revealed she is expecting a girl with director-husband Paul WS Anderson.

The Resident Evil star’s pregnancy comes nearly two years after she underwent an emergency abortion. Jovovich, 43, took to Instagram to share the news.

“Knocked up again. After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” she wrote.

The actor-model, who shared a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump, said things are looking good.

“… and we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich added.

This will be the third child for the actor and Anderson, 54.

The longtime couple shares two daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, four.