Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’,parodies government shutdown as an over-sexed Congresswoman

Miley Cyrus cautioned viewers she wouldn’t be twerking on “Saturday Night Live.”

But she commanded the stage on this week’s edition of the NBC sketch comedy show,serving as both host and musical guest.

And she did some shimmying as an over-sexed Congresswoman Michele Bachmann in a parody video about the government shutdown.

Miley Cyrus seized attention and criticism in August for her sexually charged MTV Video Music Awards performance,which featured the singer in scanty garb while exhibiting suggestive twerking gyrations.

During Saturday’s open,Miley Cyrus made sport of the hubbub surrounding her racy display. She joked that she used to think twerking was cool,but changed her mind now that white people are doing it.

Besides participating in several sketches,she performed two songs.

Her album,”Bangerz,” is out Tuesday.

