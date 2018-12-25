Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The once on-again off-again couple, who reconnected in 2015, exchanged vows in an intimate affair at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on Sunday.

Several pictures of the two were shared by their surfer friend Conrad Jack Carr on his Instagram Story where in one of the photographs Hemsworth, 28, and his brothers Chris and Luke can be seen doing a “shotski”, with ‘Mr and Mrs’ balloons in the background.

Another picture has Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth dressed in traditional white and a tux, respectively in front of a white cake and cupcakes, with the singer’s mother, Tish in the frame.

According to People, the “Malibu” hitmaker’s sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance at the party.

On their Instagram Stories, they posed together with Carr as ‘Mrs’ balloons floated in the background.

The couple first started dating when they starred opposite each other in Nicholas Sparks’ 2010 drama, The Last Song.

Until recently, the couple lived with their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses in a shared Malibu home, which burned down in one of the three wildfires that blazed through California.

Representatives for both stars did not immediately reply to request for comment.