Friday, November 13, 2020
Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley join political satire The Fence

Icelandic filmmaker Grimur Hakonarson will direct the film which will also feature Oscar winner William Hurt, reported Deadline.

The Fence, miles teller, shailene woodley,The Fence follows two liberal newlyweds taking a stand against their ultra-conservative former marine neighbour. (Photo: Miles Teller/Twitter and Shailene Woodley/Instagram)

Actors Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley are set to reunite for upcoming political satire The Fence. Teller and Woodley have previously worked in the 2013 movie The Spectacular Now and Divergent series.

The Fence follows two liberal newlyweds taking a stand against their ultra-conservative former marine neighbour (Hurt), who insists on building a giant fence to keep his home safe from potential terrorist attack.

The film’s screenplay has been written by Shane Danielsen from a story by Hakonarson.

The project will be produced by Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman.

