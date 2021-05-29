scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Most read

Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in The Offer series

Armie Hammer was earlier set to headline the series, about the making of the cult classic movie The Godfather, but had to drop out in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 29, 2021 1:29:41 pm
Miles TellerMiles Teller has come aboard streamer Paramount Plus' show The Offer. (Photo: Miles Teller/ Instagram)

Hollywood star Miles Teller has come aboard streamer Paramount Plus’ show The Offer as a replacement for embattled actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer was earlier set to headline the series, about the making cult classic movie The Godfather, but had to drop out in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Teller, who is known for starring in hits such as Whiplash, The Spectacular Now and Only the Brave, will take on the role of producer Al Ruddy in the series. He will also executive produce.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Offer is based on Ruddy’s experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo. Puzo’s novel served as source material for the movie.

The Godfather won three Oscars best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Marlon Brando. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The 10-episode series hails from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin. Production is expected to start later this year.

Teller is currently awaiting the release of Top Gun: Maverick, in which he stars alongside Tom Cruise. The movie will release in November this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen poses 'universe', daughters Renee, Alisah, 12 photos together
Renee and Alisah are Sushmita Sen’s ‘universe’, see photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x