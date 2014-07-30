Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Mila Kunis enjoys girls-only baby shower?

Pregnant actress Mila Kunis' girlfriends reportedly threw a small and intimate baby shower for her.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Updated: July 30, 2014 3:08:02 pm
Pregnant actress Mila Kunis’ girlfriends reportedly threw a small and intimate baby shower for her.

Kunis, 30, who is expecting her first child with fiance-actor Ashton Kutcher, 36, had a private girls-only baby shower in LA on Sunday July 27, reported E! Online.

“It was very small and intimate. Just her close friends and family,” a source said.

The couple, who met each other on the sets of their hit TV show ‘That ’70s show’, are reportedly planning to wed in July next year.

