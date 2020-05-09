Mike Flanagan working on Revival adaptation at Warner Bros

Mike Flanagan, who previously helmed the film version of Stephen King’s novel Doctor Sleep, is now adapting a script from the author’s 2014 book Revival. (Photo: AP Images) Mike Flanagan, who previously helmed the film version of Stephen King’s novel Doctor Sleep, is now adapting a script from the author’s 2014 book Revival. (Photo: AP Images)

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is set to tackle the film adaptation of yet another book from celebrated author Stephen King.

Flanagan, who previously helmed the film version of King’s novel Doctor Sleep, is now adapting a script from the author’s 2014 book Revival.

The filmmaker also has the option to direct the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been set up at Warner Bros and will be produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy through their banner Intrepid Pictures.

Revival centres around the relationship between a heroin-addicted musician and a dubious faith healer with a hidden agenda.

The minister is obsessed with trying to find a way to communicate with his departed wife and child but ends up connecting to a Lovecraftian horror.

Flanagan and Macy have earlier teamed for the 2017 adaptation of King’s novel Gerald’s Game, which was released on Netflix. They also collaborated on the 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.

