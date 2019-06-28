Midway teaser trailer: Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein star in this war drama

The teaser trailer of Midway is out and it gives a peek into the war drama. Starring Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore and Nick Jonas among others, the film is based on the Battle of Midway during the Second World War.

As we are told in the teaser trailer, this battle is the result of the attack on the Pearl Harbour. This battle is popularly known as the one that changed Japan’s standing in the war. As the American aviators fight against the Japanese battleships, a four-day battle ensues that changed the course of history.

Watch the teaser trailer of Midway here:

Midway has been directed by Roland Emmerich who has earlier directed Independence Day, Godzilla and 2012 among others so it would be safe to say that he knows how to create a spectacle on the big screen.

The film has been written by Wes Tooke and is being presented by Lionsgate Movies. The synopsis of Midway reads, “The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.”

The 1976 film Midway was also based on the same events and was directed by Jack Smight. The movie starred Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda, James Coburn, Glenn Ford, Ed Nelson, Hal Holbrook and Toshiro Mifune among others.

Midway releases on November 8.