Mickey Rourke to star in The Commando

Directed by Asif Akbar, Mickey Rourke-starrer The Commando will start production in October. (Photo: AP Images)

Actor Mickey Rourke will be starring in upcoming indie film The Commando.

The project, which will start production in New Mexico next month, will be directed by Asif Akbar, according to Deadline.

The story is about a DEA agent with PTSD who returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a newly released prison criminal (Rourke), and his henchmen who’ve come after a stash of millions inside the agent’s house.

Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai as well. The movie is a co-production between Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment.

Rourke, 68, is best known for starring in movies such as Iron Man 2, The Expendables and The Wrestler, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor in 2010.

