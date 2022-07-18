Michelle Yeoh-starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once to release in India

American absurdist comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring renowned actor Michelle Yeoh, will be released in Indian theatres soon.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in March followed by a wide theatrical release in the US in April.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the subcontinent.

Impact Films shared the release announcement on their official Twitter account on Monday.

“Announcing the acquisition of Everything Everywhere All at Once for India; the biggest Independent worldwide commercial success of 2022 featuring Michelle Yeoh in the main lead. A unique Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi Coming Soon only in theatres,” the tweet read.

According to its synopsis, Everything Everywhere All at Once features Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American woman, being audited by the Internal Revenue Service, who “discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of the multiverse.”

Also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once opened to widespread acclaim with critics calling it an inventive, big-screen experience.

Kwan and Scheinert also served as producers on the film alongside Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Jonathan Wang.