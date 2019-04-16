Michelle Yeoh joins James Cameron’s Avatar sequels

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh, known for James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, Star Trek: Discovery TV series and last year’s hit Crazy Rich Asians, has joined the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, Variety reports. Yeoh will play the role of scientist Dr Karina Mogue.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” Cameron said.

There will be a total of four sequels to Avatar. The first of the sequels, Avatar 2, will hit theaters on December 18, 2020. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and CCH Pounder, Stephen Lang and Matt Gerald are reprising their roles despite the deaths of Lang and Gerald’s characters.

Sigourney Weaver is also making a comeback, but the actor has said she will play a different character.

Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin and others are also joining the franchise.

Cameron spoke about his ambitious plans for the sequels. He told Variety, “It’s a generational family saga. It’s very different from the first film. In terms of the storytelling, I found myself — not for any reasons of the zeitgeist or what was popular — but I found myself, as a father of five, starting to think about, ‘What would an Avatar story be like if it was a family drama? If it was The Godfather?’ Obviously, a very different genre, very different story, but I got intrigued by that idea.”

The original Avatar, released in 2009, was hailed as a milestone in computer-generated graphics and cinematography, but its story was criticised for being weak. To date, it is the highest grossing film ever at the worldwide box office with earnings of 2.78 billion dollars.