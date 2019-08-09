Hope I get equal screen time: Michelle Williams on her return in Venom 2

Michelle Williams has confirmed that she will be coming back for Venom sequel but hopes she gets equal screen time with co-star Tom Hardy.

Williams portrayed Anne Weying opposite Hardy’s Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Ruben Fleischer-directed antihero film, which amassed over USD 700 million at the global box office last year.

In an interview with Yahoo, Williams said she is looking forward to working with Andy Serkis, who takes over from Fleischer as the director of Venom 2.

“I’m in. I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him,” the 38-year-old actor said.

Williams is also hoping to play She-Venom again after her character was briefly possessed by the alien symbiote in Venom.

“I hope I get equal time that way I can say that!” she added.