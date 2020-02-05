Michelle Rodriguez: Would love to play Catwoman

Michelle Rodriguez will next be seen in Fast and Furious 9. (Photo: Michelle Rodriguez/Instagram) Michelle Rodriguez will next be seen in Fast and Furious 9. (Photo: Michelle Rodriguez/Instagram)

Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez says if given a chance, she would love to play DC superhero Catwoman.

The actor, 41, said Catwoman was her favourite from the comic book franchise as she is both “bad and good”.

“I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favourite superhero, which is Catwoman. I like her because she’s bad and good and I’m in the middle when it comes to being good.

“I’m pretty bad and good so I would go the DC route ’cause there aren’t a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can’t play and so Catwoman I think is my favourite,” Rodriguez told MTV International.

The actor will next reprise her role of Letty Oritz in Fast and Furious 9.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App