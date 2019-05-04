Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges join French Exit cast

Actors Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts have joined the cast of comedy French Exit.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Azazel Jacobs is directing the film from a script penned by Patrick deWitt.

The film is based on his deWitt’s bestselling book of the same name that was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

In the movie, Pfeiffer will play a 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite whose husband has been dead for 20 years.

With his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son (Hedges) and the embodiment of her husband in the form of the family cat, voiced by Letts.