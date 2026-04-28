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Michael worldwide box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson’s biopic to surpass $220 million
Michael Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Michael is fast emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide and currently ranks sixth, with a global collection of $218.83 million.
Michael Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite opening to mixed-to-negative reviews from all quarters and being criticised for omitting severe allegations of child abuse in Michael Jackson’s life, director Antoine Fuqua’s biographical film Michael is showcasing impressive box-office performance, both in India and internationally.
Chronicling the life and career of Michael Jackson, the movie is inching closer to the Rs 20 crore mark in India, while its global gross is set to surpass the $220 million mark (approximately Rs 2,074.71 crore) soon.
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Michael worldwide box office collection
Michael is fast emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide and currently ranks sixth, with a global collection of $218.83 million (approximately Rs 2,065.44 crore), according to Box Office Mojo. It currently trails behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($831 million), Pegasus 3 ($648 million), Project Hail Mary ($613 million), Hoppers ($370 million), and Wuthering Heights ($241 million). It appears that Michael will surpass Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s romantic drama in the next couple of days.
Michael North America box office collection
Nonetheless, the poor reviews have been affecting its daily earnings in both its local market of North America and worldwide, as its earnings have been dipping steadily. While the movie opened at $39.29 million on Friday, April 24, the figure dropped to $32.46 million and $25.45 million on the next two days, respectively.
The film’s overall domestic gross currently stands at $97.20 million (approximately Rs 917.49 crore). Mounted on a mammoth budget of $155 million, the titular role in the movie was brought to life by the Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. The film’s cast includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.
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Michael India box office collection
On Monday, Michael earned Rs 2.25 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 18.75 crore. However, this marked a 61.54 per cent dip in the movie’s daily collection compared to Sunday, when it earned Rs 5.85 crore.
During the day, Michael registered an overall occupancy of 19.19 per cent in the domestic market. While the morning shows commenced with a disappointing 11.11 per cent occupancy, the figure improved, albeit nominally, as the day unfolded, reaching 20.11 per cent in the afternoon, 22.11 per cent in the evening, and 23.44 per cent during the night screenings.
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