Michael worldwide box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson’s biopic to surpass $220 million

The poor reviews have been affecting Michael's daily earnings in both its local market of North America and worldwide.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite opening to mixed-to-negative reviews from all quarters and being criticised for omitting severe allegations of child abuse in Michael Jackson’s life, director Antoine Fuqua’s biographical film Michael is showcasing impressive box-office performance, both in India and internationally.

Chronicling the life and career of Michael Jackson, the movie is inching closer to the Rs 20 crore mark in India, while its global gross is set to surpass the $220 million mark (approximately Rs 2,074.71 crore) soon.

Must Read | Michael Jackson’s estate went from $450M debt at the time of his death to a $3.5 billion empire

Michael worldwide box office collection

Michael is fast emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide and currently ranks sixth, with a global collection of $218.83 million (approximately Rs 2,065.44 crore), according to Box Office Mojo. It currently trails behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($831 million), Pegasus 3 ($648 million), Project Hail Mary ($613 million), Hoppers ($370 million), and Wuthering Heights ($241 million). It appears that Michael will surpass Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s romantic drama in the next couple of days.