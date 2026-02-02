Michael trailer ignites nostalgia as Jaafar Jackson steps into Michael Jackson’s shoes. Watch

Michael Jackson fans are in for a treat as the makers have finally unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated biopic Michael. Adding to the excitement is the fact that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson steps into the shoes of the King of Pop, marking his acting debut with the titular role. Directed by Antoine Fuqua—best known for The Equalizer franchise—the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles.

The 137-second trailer offers an evocative glimpse into the moments that shaped Michael Jackson’s extraordinary journey. From his disciplined and emotionally complex childhood under the guidance of his father, to his inner struggles and caged emotions, the trailer traces his evolution into a once-in-a-generation musical genius. It also highlights the role of his inner voice, his well-wishers, and his mother as a constant pillar of support as he rose to global superstardom.