Michael trailer ignites nostalgia as Jaafar Jackson steps into Michael Jackson’s shoes. Watch
Michael Jackson fans are in for a treat as the makers have finally unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated biopic Michael. Adding to the excitement is the fact that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson steps into the shoes of the King of Pop, marking his acting debut with the titular role. Directed by Antoine Fuqua—best known for The Equalizer franchise—the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles.
The 137-second trailer offers an evocative glimpse into the moments that shaped Michael Jackson’s extraordinary journey. From his disciplined and emotionally complex childhood under the guidance of his father, to his inner struggles and caged emotions, the trailer traces his evolution into a once-in-a-generation musical genius. It also highlights the role of his inner voice, his well-wishers, and his mother as a constant pillar of support as he rose to global superstardom.
Watch Michael trailer here:
Fans were quick to react to the trailer, flooding the YouTube comment section with praise—particularly for the casting choice. One user wrote, “Casting a blood relative for his uncle’s biopic was the best choice they ever made.”
Another fan predicted, “History will be made this April. Michael, we will do right by you!”
A die-hard admirer shared a heartfelt tribute, writing: “Michael Jackson was in a league of his own. He could make an entire crowd scream, cry, and even faint just by standing still on stage. His presence was electric, his artistry unmatched, and his impact on music and performance remains something no one has ever been able to replicate. And remember, he reached his peak without the internet or social media. You can never, ever compare this man to any other singer, no matter how good they are. There will only ever be one Michael Jackson.”
The biopic Michael is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 24.
