Michael Rooker to play King Shark in The Suicide Squad?

James Gunn may be hiring Michael Rooker for his upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad. Rooker, if the negotiations come through, will play the role of King Shark. Rooker is known for playing Yondu in Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy films and also Merle Dixon in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

In DC Comics’ New 52, King Shark is a humanoid with a hammerhead shark head.

The Suicide Squad is, reportedly, a soft reboot of 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad, that despite decent commercial success, was excoriated by critics. It was directed by David Ayer. The new film does bring back some of the characters from the old film.

Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, who formed the supervillain team called Suicide Squad, is coming back. Margot Robbie’s fan-favourite Harley Quinn will also be back. Jai Courtney would return as Captain Boomerang as well.

James Gunn was hired by Warner Bros for The Suicide Squad soon after he was fired by Disney. Now, he has been hired back by Disney as well and he will continue the work he began on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The movie is in the pre-production phase right now. Gunn expressed his excitement about working on the movie to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I am in pre-production on The Suicide Squad, which I am enormously excited about.”

Idris Elba is leading the cast in an unknown role. David Dastmalchian will play the role of Polka-Dot Man.

The Suicide Squad will release on August 6, 2021.