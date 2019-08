Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker has joined the star-studded cast of Fast & Furious 9.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has a small role as Buddy in the upcoming sequel of Universal’s car-action series.

Returning stars include Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren, among others, with WWE star-actor John Cena as another new entrant.

Justin Lin is attached to direct from Dan Casey’s screenplay.

The film is slated to be released on May 22, 2020.