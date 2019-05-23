Michael Pena joins the cast of Tom and Jerry film

Narcos: Mexico star Michael Pena has boarded the cast of live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry.

The 43-year-old actor joins Chloe Grace Moretz in the project, which will be helmed by Tim Story, reported Deadline.

The project, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will see the animated versions of Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse. They will remain silent, just as they did in the original cartoon.

Moretz, 22, will portray Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence. She hires Tom, a struggling alley cat, to get rid of Jerry but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla’s evil boss, Terrance, to be played by Pena.

Chris DeFaria will serve as a producer with Story and Adam Goodman as executive producers.

The film has a release date of April 16, 2021.