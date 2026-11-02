Heat director Michael Mann injured after accidentally shooting himself at LA gun range

Renowned American film director and screenwriter Michael Mann, 83, was injured after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range in Los Angeles recently. He was quickly taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the injury was minor, and he was released later after treatment.

According to Mann’s representative, he sustained a “superficial injury” after a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, as reported by news agency Associated Press (AP). The incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, at a sanctioned gun range. Mann has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for decades.

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What happened to Michael Mann?

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” his representative reportedly said in a statement.

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The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of shots fired at Range LA at around 4 pm on Saturday. “Responding units’ investigation determined the shooting to be accidental. The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” authorities said.

Michael Mann’s illustrious career

Michael Mann is known for directing films such as the Al Pacino-Robert De Niro starrer Heat (1995), James Caan’s Thief (1981), Tom Cruise’s Collateral (2004), William Petersen’s Manhunter (1986), the Al Pacino-Russell Crowe starrer The Insider (1999), and the Jamie Foxx-Colin Farrell starrer Miami Vice (2006).

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He has earned four Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations. His most recent directorial venture was Ferrari (2023), starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz in the lead roles.

Heat 2

He is currently working on Heat 2, a sequel to his critically and commercially acclaimed 1995 crime drama. He adapted the screenplay for Heat 2 from the 2022 novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The movie is expected to feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver in key roles.

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“The characters of Heat are so alive to me. An idea occurred to me, based on the rapport between two lethal adversaries, Pacino’s Hannah and De Niro’s McCauley, about how to do both before the events of Heat and after,” he reportedly said during a 2025 masterclass at Lumiere Festival in France.