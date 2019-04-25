Toggle Menu
Actor Michael Madsen charged for drunk driving after his SUV hits pole

The Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen is scheduled to appear in court on May 20 in the wake of his case of drunken driving. The 61-year-old actor has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Authorities say Madsen was driving a Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Prosecutors have charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole last month.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said on Wednesday that the 61-year-old Madsen had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

It added that this was within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI.

Madsen has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20. An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Authorities say Madsen was driving a Land Rover that ran into a pole in Malibu on March 24. According to reports, no one was injured.

Madsen is best known for appearing in the Quentin Tarantino movies Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

