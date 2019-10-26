Michael Keaton, William Hurt join The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast

Michael Keaton and Willian Hurt are the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Advertising

The film also features Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The story is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with “conspiracy and inciting to riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the US government”.

According to Variety, Keaton will play Ramsey Clark, who was the judge that oversaw the trial, and Hurt will essay the role of John Mitchell, the attorney general at the time.

Sorkin will direct the film from his own script.

Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Tyler Thompson and Matt Jackson are attached as producers.