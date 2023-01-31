scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson to play King of Pop in upcoming biopic

On Twitter, Jaafar Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

Jaafar Jackson and Michael JacksonJaafar Jackson appears during the "Living with The Jacksons" panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. (AP Photo)

Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic Michael to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday, for the film being produced by Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” Michael will be Jackson’s acting debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antoine Fuqua (@antoinefuqua)

On Twitter, Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

Michael will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s estate.

Michael is to begin shooting this year.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:22 IST
