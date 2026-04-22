‘Really, really bad’: Michael Jackson’s biopic crushed by critics, receives 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The much-anticipated film Michael finally premiered for its US audience in Los Angeles on Monday night, with first reactions flooding the internet. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic had its world premiere in Berlin on April 10. The film opened to a disappointing 27% Rotten Tomatoes rating that went up to 35% on Wednesday based on 95 reviews.

The film stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portraying the singer’s transformation from a member of a hugely popular boy band into the era-defining solo artist adored worldwide. Despite the buzz around it being the first authorised biopic—and a family member stepping into Jackson’s shoes—the film has received mixed to negative reactions overall.

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Michael receives mixed reactions

The BBC, in its review, described it as “a bland and barely competent daytime TV movie,” adding, “It’s bad. It’s bad. It’s really, really bad.” The publication noted that while expectations for a hard-hitting portrayal were low given the involvement of Jackson’s inner circle, the final product was still surprisingly underwhelming.

Tribune News Service commented, “The music is great. Jaafar Jackson is a star. But the movie itself is uncomfortably problematic in a way that’s hard to overlook.” Meanwhile, Kevin Maher of The Times awarded it one star out of five, calling it “an aimless Wiki-plod through Jackson’s back catalogue,” and pointing out the noticeable absence of Janet Jackson as a significant character.

Guardian wrote in its review, “This is a frustratingly shallow, inert picture, a kind of cruise-ship entertainment, which can’t quite bring itself to show that Michael was an abuse victim, brutalised by his father and robbed of his childhood.”

That said, not all reactions were negative. Patrick McDonald praised Jaafar’s performance, writing that it “brought his uncle back to life,” though he admitted the storytelling felt uneven. Similarly, Rachel Wagner described the film as “very entertaining,” highlighting its charismatic lead and strong musical elements.

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Overall, while Michael benefits from a compelling subject and a standout lead performance, early reviews suggest it struggles to deliver a consistently engaging or nuanced portrayal of the King of Pop.

What do we know about Michael?

The film, the first official biopic on the late Michael Jackson, traces the journey of the music legend—from his early days at Motown alongside his brothers to his meteoric rise as a solo superstar. Backed by Lionsgate, the project has secured rights to Jackson’s iconic music. It is produced by Graham King, best known for the four-time Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicled Freddie Mercury and went on to earn over $900 million globally.