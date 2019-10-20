Michael Giacchino boards The Batman as composer

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino has come on board to lend his music to the much-anticipated The Batman movie.

During an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where Giacchino and fellow composer David Arnold were having a friendly competition, director of The Batman, Matt Reeves made a surprise appearance and shared the news with the audience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker came on stage and got down on one knee in a mock proposal, asking Giacchino to join the Warner Bros project.

Reeves and Giacchino have earlier collaborated on Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

Prior to the DC film, the composer has worked on superhero movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), The Incredibles (2004) and The Incredibles 2 (2018).

He will also compose for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Batman features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, while Zoe Kravitz essays the role of Catwoman.

Paul Dano is playing the villain the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright is on board as Commissioner Gordon.