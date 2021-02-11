scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

Michael Gandolfini recorded four hours of Tony Soprano’s dialogue to prepare for The Many Saints of Newark

Michael Gandolfini will play the younger version of the New Jersey-based mob boss Tony Soprano, a role that was portrayed in The Sopranos by his late father James Gandolfini.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 1:25:41 pm
michael gandolfini, Many Saints of NewarkThe Many Saints of Newark is slated to be released on September 24, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Michael Gandolfini will portray his late father James Gandolfini’s iconic character Tony Soprano in a prequel movie to HBO’s TV series The Sopranos. The actor will play the younger version of the New Jersey-based mob boss.

Michael revealed that to prep for his role in the movie, which is titled The Many Saints of Newark, he had to record four hours of dialogue spoken by his father in the show. Clearly, Tony Soprano’s shoes are hard to fill.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Michael Gandolfini described his take on Soprano. He said, “The Tony Soprano we know has this beautiful vulnerability underneath and this rough exterior, but what if we flip that on its side and you watch a creative, hopeful, kind, curious kid get whittled down and formed into what he has to be?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He added that his father had never let him see the show due to “the violence, the angry, the mean.”

“Of course I was on set and would visit him in his trailer, but I had never watched the show…I never knew Tony Soprano. I only knew my dad,” he said.

The Many Saints of Newark is being directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of the series. David Chase, who created and wrote the series, has written the script with Lawrence Konner.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Sopranos is said to be the greatest television series of all time. It is widely credited to be the torchbearer of the content-driven TV, that later gave us The Wire, Mad Men, Breaking Bad among others.

The Many Saints of Newark is slated to be released on September 24, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry photos
12 fun photos from the sets of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X