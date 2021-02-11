Michael Gandolfini recorded four hours of Tony Soprano’s dialogue to prepare for The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark is slated to be released on September 24, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Michael Gandolfini will portray his late father James Gandolfini’s iconic character Tony Soprano in a prequel movie to HBO’s TV series The Sopranos. The actor will play the younger version of the New Jersey-based mob boss.

Michael revealed that to prep for his role in the movie, which is titled The Many Saints of Newark, he had to record four hours of dialogue spoken by his father in the show. Clearly, Tony Soprano’s shoes are hard to fill.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Michael Gandolfini described his take on Soprano. He said, “The Tony Soprano we know has this beautiful vulnerability underneath and this rough exterior, but what if we flip that on its side and you watch a creative, hopeful, kind, curious kid get whittled down and formed into what he has to be?”

He added that his father had never let him see the show due to “the violence, the angry, the mean.”

“Of course I was on set and would visit him in his trailer, but I had never watched the show…I never knew Tony Soprano. I only knew my dad,” he said.

The Many Saints of Newark is being directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of the series. David Chase, who created and wrote the series, has written the script with Lawrence Konner.

The Sopranos is said to be the greatest television series of all time. It is widely credited to be the torchbearer of the content-driven TV, that later gave us The Wire, Mad Men, Breaking Bad among others.

The Many Saints of Newark is slated to be released on September 24, 2021.