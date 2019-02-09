There’s been talk of making Ant-Man 3: Michael Douglas

Toggle Menu
Legendary actor Michael Douglas recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, hinted at the possibility of making of Ant-Man 3. The 74-year-old actor reprised his role for last year's superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which saw Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly play the respective titular characters.

Michael Douglas in a still from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The actor, however, said nothing is “formal” as of now. He is best known to his fans for playing Hank Pym in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

”There’s been talk (about another ‘Ant-Man’) … there’s been nothing formal right now that I know of. They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it’s already in its third rewrite,” Douglas told Entertainment Tonight.

The 74-year-old actor also dodged the question on his appearance in Avengers: End Game, which releases in April this year.

”You know I can’t say a word about that. They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word Avengers, a blowgun comes to the side of my neck,” he said.

Douglas is a renowned actor-cum-producer, who has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

