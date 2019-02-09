There’s been talk of making Ant-Man 3: Michael Douglas

Veteran Hollywood star Michael Douglas has confirmed ”there has been talk” about the possibility of making Ant-Man 3.

The actor, however, said nothing is “formal” as of now. He is best known to his fans for playing Hank Pym in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

”There’s been talk (about another ‘Ant-Man’) … there’s been nothing formal right now that I know of. They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it’s already in its third rewrite,” Douglas told Entertainment Tonight.

Douglas reprised his role for last year’s superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which saw Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly play the respective titular characters.

The 74-year-old actor also dodged the question on his appearance in Avengers: End Game, which releases in April this year.

”You know I can’t say a word about that. They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word Avengers, a blowgun comes to the side of my neck,” he said.

Douglas is a renowned actor-cum-producer, who has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.