Michael Douglas’ ‘Hank Pym is back’ in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to release in 2022. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in the Ant-Man series, takes the story of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man ahead and so far, the film is scheduled to release in 2022. Michael Douglas, who plays the role of Hank Pym in the franchise, shared his excitement for the film on his Instagram account.

Douglas captioned a photo of himself as Hank Pym from the original film and wrote, “Time to grow the goatee…Hank Pym is back! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming in 2022! 🐜 🐜 🐜 @antmanofficial @marvelstudios #HankPym #AntMan #MarvelStudios.”

In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp’s cast, Quantumania has Kathryn Newton playing the role of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang and Jonathan Majors playing the role of supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, respectively. Michelle Pfeiffer will also return from the second film as Janet van Dyne, the wife of Hank Pym and Hope’s mother.

Peyton Reed, who has helmed the first two films, returns to direct as well.