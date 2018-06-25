Michael Douglas is ready to play a young Hank Pym in an Ant-Man prequel

Michael Douglas will reprise the role of Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael Douglas will reprise the role of Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas, known for films like Wall Street and Basic Instinct, has said that he would love to play the younger version of Hank Pym in an Ant-Man sequel. Hank Pym was the original Ant-Man before Scott Lang (Paul Rudd in the movies) assumed the mantle.

In an interview with screenrant.com, Douglas said, “Um, well, since we’re on this thing, I’d like to see him, if there’s magic, we do movie magic in terms of flashbacks. How about getting Hank back to his prime age as the Original Ant-Man and kick some serious ass?”

A prequel Ant-Man would be great and we already have the technology required for it. Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow was de-aged quite convincingly in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie Dead Men Tell No Tales. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, Robert Downey Jr’s younger persona was created in Captain America: Civil War. In Bollywood too, Shah Rukh Khan was de-aged in his film Fan.

Douglas adds, “I’m ready. I’m geared. I need a good stunt double. You know, I’ll find him, but now you can make me look 40 years younger let’s do the whole job!”

The excitement of Michael Douglas is admirable and it would certainly be lovely to see him paired with Michelle Pfeiffer (also de-aged) as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases in India on July 13.

