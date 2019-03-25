Michael Dougherty wants a Godzilla-Avengers crossover

The director of upcoming mega-monster film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Michael Dougherty is interested in a crossover film with the Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently posted on Twitter the title page of an issue of the Marvel Comics’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters that ran in the late 1970s.

The picture shows the Godzilla wreaking havoc in New York City as superheroes like Iron Man and Thor look on in horror. Vision is telling them only Wasp and Yellowjacket (Hank Pym) can defeat the monster and they should stay away.

Michael Dougherty captioned the picture, “This movie would make the world a better place.”

This movie would make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/ZAHKorHWY6 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) March 22, 2019

In the comic book series, Godzilla suddenly appears in the Marvel Universe in Alaska. It was never revealed why and how he come to be trapped in the iceberg that he emerged from. He comes across a number of Marvel characters in the story, including S.H.I.E.L.D, Avengers, Defenders and so on.

In the different takes on the character in a variety of media, Godzilla has mostly appeared as a chaotic but intelligent and often kind being who has sometimes played the role of a protector of mankind against more destructive, similar monsters.

But in the aforementioned comic book series, he is mostly evil, though he does possess a limited capability for kindness.

Dougherty’s upcoming film is itself a part of a cinematic universe MonsterVerse, which also has King Kong and other Kaiju characters. MonsterVerse is created by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros.

Since Disney owns Marvel Studios and nearly all the Marvel Comics properties after Fox acquisition, it would require an arrangement between rival studios for this project to be a reality.

It is, however, not without precedent. Marvel Studios joined hands with Sony to include Spider-Man in the MCU while all other Spider-Man properties remained with Sony.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters releases on May 31, 2019.