Michael Caine finally explains the ending of Inception

The last scene of Christopher Nolan’s film Inception has been rewatched by fans countless times and the debate, as to whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is dreaming or experiencing the events in real time, has been going on ever since the film’s release.

Michael Caine, who plays Cobb’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) mentor and father-in-law in the film, recently revealed the answer to one of the biggest film mysteries of the 21st century. Speaking at a recent screening of Inception in London, Caine revealed that upon reading the script, he asked Nolan which portions were dreams and which ones were the reality.

As per Esquire, “When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it, and I said to him, ‘I don’t understand where the dream is.’ I said, ‘When is it the dream and when is it reality?’ He said, ‘Well, when you’re in the scene it’s reality.’ So, get that — if I’m in it, it’s reality. If I’m not in it, it’s a dream.”

Going by this logic, we can finally say that the end was not a dream. The film closes on the rotating totem and fans have been speculating for years if Leonardo’s character was still dreaming.

The last scene features Michael Caine and as per his words, if he is in it, then it’s real.

Watch the last scene of Inception here:

After seven years, Michael Caine has certainly put to rest all the debate about this much loved film.

