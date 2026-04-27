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Michael Worldwide Box Office Collection: Michael Jackson film earns biggest biopic opening at $217M
Michael Movie Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed the likes of Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody to score the biggest opening for a biopic ever in North America and Canada.
Michael Movie 2026 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic Michael, starring Jafar Jackson as his uncle and legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, has braved largely negative reviews to score the biggest opening for a biopic in history. It earned $97 million in North America and Canada, bordering on the historic milestone of $100 million only domestically.
Michael’s biggest opening ever for a biopic
The film, produced by Lionsgate, has surpassed Hollywood’s past biopics with the biggest openings by a huge margin. It’s dethroned F Gary Gray’s 2015 musical biopic Straight Outta Compton, which documented the rise and fall of hip-hop group NWA under its manager Jerry Heller. The Universal Pictures movie, starring O’Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins, and Jason Mitchell as Ice Cube, Dr Dre, and Eazy-E respectively, opened at $60.2 million in North America and Canada. That is almost $37 million short of the opening of Michael.
Michael has also surpassed Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biopic Oppenheimer, which depicted Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb”. The film, which got Murphy the Best Actor honour at the Oscars the following year, opened at $82.5 million in North America and Canada, impacted by its ‘R’ rating due to language and nudity.
In the process, it also surpassed Bryan Singer’s 2018 musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek as Queens lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie, which fetched Malek the Best Actor honour at the 91st Academy Awards, opened at $51 million in North America and Canada. Distributed by Universal Pictures in most overseas territories, Michael earned $120.40 million across, thus bumping up its worldwide box office to an unprecedented $217.4 million.
In its opening weekend, Michael has dethroned The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from the #1 film at the North America box office. It’s now on the second spot, followed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s sci-fi fantasy Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling; Lee Cronin’s The Mummy; and Kristoffer Borgli’s black comedy The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.
Michael box office collection – India
Michael is growing consistently in India as well, outperforming even the new Bollywood release. On Sunday (day 3), the film earned Rs 5.50 crore at the India box office, a marginal increase from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 5.10 crore. That, in turn, was a significant increase from its opening day collection of Rs 3.70 crore on Friday.
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As per Sacnilk, when combined with the earnings of Rs 1.70 crore from the paid previews on Thursday, Michel’s opening weekend collection at the India box office stands at Rs 19.20 crore gross and Rs 16 crore net. That’s almost 14 times the opening weekend domestic box office collection of Prasshant Jha’s romantic comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. The Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr-starrer earned only Rs 1.20 crore over its opening weekend in India.
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