Michael Worldwide Box Office Collection: Michael Jackson film earns biggest biopic opening at $217M

Michael Movie 2026 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic Michael, starring Jafar Jackson as his uncle and legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, has braved largely negative reviews to score the biggest opening for a biopic in history. It earned $97 million in North America and Canada, bordering on the historic milestone of $100 million only domestically.

Michael’s biggest opening ever for a biopic

The film, produced by Lionsgate, has surpassed Hollywood’s past biopics with the biggest openings by a huge margin. It’s dethroned F Gary Gray’s 2015 musical biopic Straight Outta Compton, which documented the rise and fall of hip-hop group NWA under its manager Jerry Heller. The Universal Pictures movie, starring O’Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins, and Jason Mitchell as Ice Cube, Dr Dre, and Eazy-E respectively, opened at $60.2 million in North America and Canada. That is almost $37 million short of the opening of Michael.