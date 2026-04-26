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Michael box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson biopic earns over Rs 10 cr in India, eyes $100M opening weekend in North America
Michael box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson's biopic is projected to earn between $90 million and $100 million during its opening weekend in North America, thus emerging as the biggest opening ever for a musical biopic.
Michael box office collection day 2: Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic Michael, based on the life of legendary popstar Michael Jackson, continues to grow at the box office worldwide. The film, starring Michael’s nephew Jafar Jackson in the titular role, has now earned over Rs 10 crore in India and is eyeing an opening weekend box office collection between $90 million and $100 million in its home turf of North America.
Michael box office collection – India
On Saturday, Michael earned Rs 5 crore from 3190 shows in India. This was a slight rise from its opening day earnings of Rs 3.60 crore from 3029 shows. When combined with the paid preview earnings of Rs 1.70 crore from 1006 shows on Thursday, the total box office collection of the film in India stands at Rs 10.30 crore so far. Given the current trajectory, it’s likely to cross the Rs 15 crore mark during the opening weekend in India.
In the process, Michael has secured the biggest opening for a Hollywood film at the India box office this year. It’s performing better than Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s sci-fi fantasy Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which earned around Rs 6 crore across its first two days in India last month, as per Sacnilk. However, it achieved that in almost half the number of shows of Michael, thanks to stiff competition from Aditya Dhar’s homegrown blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, which took over majority of the screens post its release on March 19.
Michael box office collection – North America
In its home turf of North America, Michael opened at $39.5 million across 3955 theatres. As per Variety, it’s projected to earn somewhere between $90 million and $100 million by the end of its opening weekend. That would make it the biggest opening for a musical biopic ever, surpassing Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, which opened at $51 million, around half of the projected opening of Michael.
With no new releases in North America this week, Michael has surely benefitted from lack of fresh competition. It’s outperformed the holdover releases like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (projected earnings at $20.5 million), Project Hail Mary ($12.1 million), Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($5 million), and The Drama ($2.6 million). It’s likely to face stiff competition from next week’s much-anticipated release, David Frankel’s workplace dramedy The Devil Wears Prada 2. Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, the sequel hits the screens almost 20 years after the release of the seminal first part.
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Michael has a tall order to live up to, having been made on a budget of $155 million. These include reshoots worth $15 million, which were done in the eleventh hour to change the film’s third act. It initially revolved around Michael Jackson’s 1993 lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse. However, producers discovered after filming that as per a settlement with the accuser, it bars their depiction or mention in film or television projects.
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