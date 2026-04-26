Michael box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson biopic earns over Rs 10 cr in India, eyes $100M opening weekend in North America

Michael box office collection day 2: Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic Michael, based on the life of legendary popstar Michael Jackson, continues to grow at the box office worldwide. The film, starring Michael’s nephew Jafar Jackson in the titular role, has now earned over Rs 10 crore in India and is eyeing an opening weekend box office collection between $90 million and $100 million in its home turf of North America.

Michael box office collection – India

On Saturday, Michael earned Rs 5 crore from 3190 shows in India. This was a slight rise from its opening day earnings of Rs 3.60 crore from 3029 shows. When combined with the paid preview earnings of Rs 1.70 crore from 1006 shows on Thursday, the total box office collection of the film in India stands at Rs 10.30 crore so far. Given the current trajectory, it’s likely to cross the Rs 15 crore mark during the opening weekend in India.