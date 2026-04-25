Michael box office collection Day 1: Michael Jackson biopic opens better than Bohemian Rhapsody, earns over $35 million worldwide

Michael box office collection Day 1: The much-awaited biopic on the life of the King of Pop, Michael, hit theatres this Friday. The film had limited paid previews the evening before release and appears to have opened decently in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned a net of Rs 3.8 crore on its opening day. It had already collected Rs 1.7 crore from paid previews, taking its net collection in India to Rs 5.5 crore, with a gross of Rs 6.6 crore.

In India, the film is playing across 3,029 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 21.86 percent. It began the day with a morning occupancy of 16.78 percent, which rose to 20.11 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows saw a further increase to 23.11 percent, and night shows closed at 27.44 percent. Regionally, Delhi NCR had the highest number of shows at 295, though it recorded a relatively low occupancy of 8 percent. Hyderabad ranked among the top regions in terms of show count, with 240 shows and a stronger occupancy of 26 percent.